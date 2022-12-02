Eluru (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu and supporters on Thursday staged a sit-in protest after the police stopped him from visiting the Polavaram irrigation project site in Eluru district.

The police reportedly denied him permission to visit the site.

Also Read | Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Recounting How One of the World's Worst Industrial Disasters Happened in 1984.

The altercation between the Andhra Pradesh Police and TDP supporters erupted after police stopped Chandrababu Naidu from entering the Eluru district to have a glimpse of the ongoing works as a part of the party's campaign, titled 'Idhem Kharma Mana Rastraniki', which was aimed at exposing the failures of the YSRCP government in the State.

After police tried to stop the protest the agitators blocked the road leading to the Polavaram Project in the Eluru district.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 1: Over 60% Polling in First Phase of Vidhan Sabha Polls.

The Polavaram project is an under-construction multi-purpose irrigation National project on the Godavari River in the West Godavari District and East Godavari District in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)