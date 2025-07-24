New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Parliamentary Party leader and Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, along with MPs Kalisetti Appalanaidu and Tenneti Krishna Prasad, met Union Minister JP Nadda on Thursday and submitted a representation seeking immediate redressal of the urea shortage crisis in Andhra Pradesh.

During the meeting, MP Lavu submitted a letter seeking the centre's support for the dissemination of Urea in adequate, required amounts for the state farmers.

In the letter, the MP mentioned, "as per the July 2025 Kharif Supply Plan, the Department of Fertilizers had allocated 1,30,000 Metric Tonnes (MTs) of urea to Andhra Pradesh. However, by 18th July, only 49,485 MTs had reached the state, including material in transit, leaving a shortfall of 80,515 MTs."

The letter further highlighted that due to the favourable monsoon, improved reservoir levels (371.06 TMC), and strong groundwater recharge, agricultural activity has picked up rapidly.

Over 1.16 lakh hectares are under paddy cultivation, and major Kharif crops such as groundnut, red gram, cotton, and maize are being sown across 8.21 lakh hectares. The resulting demand-supply mismatch has led to panic buying and market pressure on urea availability.

To bridge the supply gap, the MPs requested allocation of 10,000 MTs from KRIBHCO's Hazira and Tuticorin plants, an increase in urea allocation from CIL's vessel expected at Krishnapatnam port from 2,400 MTs to 10,000 MTs, and the timely delivery of all upcoming shipments by CIL as per the original plan. They also urged allocation of 11,000 MTs from the MV MAGDA P vessel of IPL expected at Gangavaram port on July 20, and 5,000 MTs from the remaining RFCL stock arriving via NFL at the same port.

During the meeting, the MP delegation emphasised that timely intervention is vital to protect the interests of farmers and ensure the success of the Kharif season in Andhra Pradesh. The delegation urged the Union Government to treat the issue as a top priority. (ANI)

