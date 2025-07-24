New Delhi, July 24: A teenage girl, who was eight months pregnant, died after allegedly jumping from the third floor of a house in northwest Delhi's Pooth Khurd area, a police official said on Thursday. The 17-year-old girl, who was seriously injured after falling from the terrace of the house where her sister lived, was initially taken to a nearby doctor. She was referred to the Bhagwati Hospital in Rohini, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The incident happened at around 12 pm on July 19. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami, the girl was in a live-in relationship with a man identified as Pinku, who worked as a labourer. Both the girl and the accused were natives of the same village in Bihar and had been living in Pooth Khurd. Delhi Shocker: Teenage Couple Dies by Suicide in Najafgarh Following Dispute Between Families Over Their Relationship.

"Her elder sister's statement allege that Pinku used to forcefully keep the minor with him and had established physical relations against her will," the DCP said. According to a police source, the couple used to have frequent altercations, and the man is said to have been physically abusive towards her. The girl's family, who was aware of the relationship, had taken her back to their village. "The man followed her to Bihar and convinced the family to let her return to Delhi. She eventually came back, but the relationship remained troubled and the alleged abuse continued," the source said.

DCP Swami said that the girl was staying at her sister's residence on July 19. When her sister was out to work at a factory, the girl went to the terrace at around 12 pm and jumped, falling to the street below and sustaining serious injuries. "She was given medical attention, but despite best efforts, the doctors declared her dead during treatment at the hospital," Swami said. Delhi Shocker: 25-Year-Old UPSC Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Old Rajinder Nagar Area, Suicide Note Recovered.

Based on the contents of her sister's statement, the facts of the case, and findings from the post-mortem report, police have registered a case against Pinku under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 64(1) (punishment for rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the DCP said. Efforts are being made to trace the accused, he added.

