Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar on Sunday challenged all the 28 Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs to resign so as to fight against the Centre for special status to the state.

Kumar asserted that the four TDP MPs would also resign in support of YSRCP MPs if they come forward to put pressure on the central government.

Addressing an online press conference, the TDP MP demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfil the promise he had made to the people of the state.

"Everybody knows how Jagan Reddy had made bold pre-poll rhetoric that he would bend the necks of the union government if the people would give all the 25 MP seats to his party. It is 'bankrupt' on the part of the Chief Minister to remain silent on the special status promise. The CM and his party MPs have been on their own personal agenda from the beginning. They have deliberately relegated the reorganisation promises and benefits to the background for their selfish political goals," said Kumar during the press conference.

The TDP MP slammed the ruling YSRCP leaders for launching a misinformation campaign without verifying facts about the subcommittee formed by the centre on the Andhra Pradesh bifurcation promises.

"The YCP hastily blamed Chandrababu Naidu and praised Jagan Mohan Reddy. In no time, the BJP has clarified that the subcommittee had nothing to do with special status," he said.

Kumar deplored that even the problems of backward districts were ignored along with Special Status. "Instead of fighting for these issues, the YSRCP leaders were just trying to take political advantage through their false campaigns. Their mud-slinging efforts against the TDP have only boomeranged on them eventually," he added.

The TDP MP asked why Reddy was not agitating when Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao had already started protesting against the centre over injustice in reorganisation. "CM Jagan gave a 14-page representation to the Prime Minister on January 3 in which he had not made any mention of the Special Status promise," he added.

Ravindra Kumar reminded Chief Minister Reddy that Telangana had announced it had no objection if AP was given Special Status.

"In the initial days after coming to power, both the Chief Ministers rubbed shoulders with each other. They shared feasts and lauded each other. The AP people thought their problems were resolved but now the Telangana CM and his Ministers were making controversial statements," he added.

The TDP MP asked the ruling YSRCP to explain whether the centre had betrayed the Andhra Pradesh Government or they had surrendered to the centre.

"If it was a surrender, the CM should clarify to the people why his regime was unable to fight against the centre. They asked for 25 MPs to bend the centre's necks. Now, the YCP had a total of 28 MPs along with six Rajya Sabha seats. Why were they surrendering to the centre?," questioned the MP. (ANI)

