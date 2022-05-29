Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday asserted that whatever the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government had done in the past three years was 'social injustice' to the weaker sections and advised the Andhra Pradesh chief minister should hold a "Reddy Rail Yatra".

"Jagan should hold a 'Reddy Rail Yatra'. Only prominent Reddys like Sajjala had permission to go inside the palace to do all those 'insider illegal activities' by misusing power. From the attendee to the IAS officer, everybody working in Jagan Reddy's offices solely belonged to his social community," the TDP MLC said in an official statement.

Lokesh said that the so-called BC, SC, ST, and Minorities Ministers had to stand and wait outside the gates of Tadepalli palace and only Sajjala Reddy, Sai Reddy, and Peddireddy had permission to stay inside the Tadepalli fort.

He asked what moral right the YSRCP Ministers had to carry out their en masse 'Samajika Nyaya Bheri' (social justice campaign). The ongoing YCP bus yatra should be called 'Samajika Anyaya Bheri' (social injustice).

He also asserted that what the YCP ministers were doing right now was 'social injustice bus yatra'.

"Jagan Reddy has given over 2,000 posts having power and funds to his own Reddy community. Alarmingly, posts without powers, funds, and even chairs were given to the weaker sections and backward classes," he added.

Lokesh advised the chief minister to stop the false bus yatra and start a 'Reddy Samajika Rail Yatra' and said he has given the most sought-after posts to such a huge number of Reddys that one train would not be enough to carry out the yatra.

Condemning the Jagan government, Lokesh pointed out how a sea of humanity came to make TDP's Mahanadu a phenomenal success. While thousands and lakhs of people thronged the Mahanadu venue for two days, the YCP Minister's public meetings were greeted with empty chairs and a runaway audience.

Lokesh said that the people were ignoring the threats by the police and voluntarily coming to Chandrababu Naidu's public meetings. At the same time, they were showing total unwillingness to go to the ruling YCP meetings. (ANI)

