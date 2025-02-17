Eluru (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) district president Ganni Veeranjaneyulu, along with MLAs, will meet Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on February 20 to discuss the issues faced by the people in the Kolleru region, following the Supreme Court directives, Member of Parliament, Putta Mahesh Kumar said on Monday.

Speaking to ANI he stated that a clear course of action for resolving the Kolleru issue will emerge after discussions with CM Chandrababu Naidu.

He assured the people of the Kolleru region that CM Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Nara Lokesh stood firmly with them and urged them not to worry. He recalled that during the previous TDP government, a resolution was passed in the Assembly and sent to the Centre for addressing the Kolleru issue.

However, he accused the former YSRCP government, led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, of neglecting the matter, thereby causing injustice to the people of the region. Due to the previous government's inaction, the livelihoods of Kolleru residents have become uncertain, he claimed.

MP Mahesh Kumar mentioned that after bringing the concerns of the Kolleru people to the government's attention, CM Chandrababu Naidu initiated corrective measures. Initially, there was a plan to file a petition in the Supreme Court on behalf of the affected people. However, based on legal advice, the government itself will file the petition, he clarified. Additionally, another resolution will be passed in the Assembly and sent to the Centre, he added.

CM Chandrababu Naidu is continuously monitoring the Polavaram project, aiming for its completion within the next two years, MP Mahesh Kumar stated. He mentioned that construction work on the Polavaram project is progressing at a rapid pace. Criticising the previous YSRCP government, he alleged that it had completely neglected the Polavaram project.

Regarding the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Scheme, he noted that once legal hurdles are cleared, construction work will commence immediately.

MP Mahesh Kumar highlighted that within eight months of assuming power, the coalition government has been working with the sole objective of fulfilling people's aspirations. He credited CM Chandrababu Naidu for fulfilling the election promise of increasing pension amounts.

He further stated that the government is ready to implement the "Super Six" welfare schemes soon. Accusing the previous YSRCP government of failing to allocate even a single rupee for road development, he assured that the current government is focusing on infrastructure improvement.

He announced that Rs 4 crore has been allocated through CSR funds for the development of burial grounds in the district, and the work will commence after the MLC election code is lifted. Regarding Eluru Government Hospital, he stated that Rs 1 crore has already been sanctioned, with a proposal for an additional Rs 3 crore submitted for approval.

For the development of new roads, he mentioned that officials have prepared estimates and submitted proposals to the government for necessary funding. (ANI)

