Noida, Jan 10 (PTI) A 23-year-old tea seller has been arrested for allegedly raping a private company's employee at a park near Noida over six months ago, police said on Tuesday.

One more accused in the case is absconding but has been identified, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Saad Miya Khan said.

According to police, the 22-year-old complainant was allegedly raped in the Phase 2 police station area by two people while she returning home from work around 9 pm on July 21, 2022.

“I was walking on the service lane to my home, when two persons came from behind and forcibly took me to a park nearby before gagging my mouth with their hand and forcing themselves on me,” the woman had alleged.

Khan on Tuesday told reporters that police teams had been working on the case and finally managed to nab one of them.

“The complainant had also claimed that her mobile phone and purse were also looted in the episode. The case was investigated thoroughly, inquiries were made in over 150 factories located in the area and nearby areas. CCTV footage of the area were extensively examined,” Khan said.

“The complainant's phone was also put on electronic surveillance and finally breakthrough came on January 2, when the phone was briefly switched on. The phone was traced to a tea seller, identified as Jaswant Tomar, located near the factory of the complainant,” the officer said.

During interrogation, Tomar confessed to committing the crime along with his relative Abhay Pratap, the additional DCP claimed, adding the complainant has also identified the accused.

The FIR was lodged at the Phase 2 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 376D (gang rape) and 392 (robbery), police said.

