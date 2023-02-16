Kannur (Ker), Feb 16 (PTI) Two teachers of a state-run school have been booked for alleged abetment to suicide of a girl student in this north Kerala district, police said on Thursday.

The eighth standard student of the government higher secondary school in nearby Peralassery was found dead early this month.

In her suicide note, she mentioned the name of two teachers accusing them of chiding her for spreading ink in the classroom, police said.

Some other students also gave statements against the teachers during the probe, a police officer said.

"A case was registered under Section 306 of IPC against them," he said.

No decision has been taken for any further action against the accused teachers as of now, the officer added.

Earlier, the deceased girl's family had lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister and the Director General of Police demanding action against the teachers.

