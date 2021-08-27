Jaipur, Aug 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday said technical education text materials should be prepared in Hindi and local languages along with English.

He was addressing a virtual programme of the Rajasthan Technical University, Kota.

Efforts should be made to develop technical skills and competencies among students in line with the local requirement, the governor added.

He said special attention has been paid to the quality and practical teaching of technical subjects in the new education policy, keeping in view their importance.

As per a statement issued after the event, Mishra called upon the educational institutions and universities to make continuous efforts towards improving the teaching process, quality training of teachers, and making students technically proficient.

"Such technical education should be provided to the students so that they not only become employable themselves, but also become capable of giving employment to others," he added.

