Bilaspur, Oct 10 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was shot dead in Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh allegedly by two men who refused to pay after taking gutkha from him, a police official said on Monday.

The accused duo had come to the house of Anish Ajay in Manichouri village on Sunday night to procure gutkha and entered into an altercation with the latter over payment, Masturi Station House Officer Prakash Kant said.

"One of the accused shot Ajay in his abdomen with a country-made pistol. They also attacked the victim's kin and then fled from the area. The teenage boy was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead," he said.

A murder case has been registered and efforts were on to nab the two accused, Kant informed.

