Ballia (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village under Rasra Kotwali police station area here, police said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old man barged into her house on July 18 when she was alone and committed the crime. The accused also issued threats to kill her in case she reported the matter to anyone, Rasra Deputy Superintendent of Police Shiv Narain Vaish said.

She later informed her family members when they returned home and a case was registered on Mondy based on the girl's complaint.

The FIR was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the accused youth was arrested on Tuesday from the western gate of the UP Roadways bus stand in the town.

The police have sent the girl to the district hospital for a medical examination, the DSP added.

