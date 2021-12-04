Visakhapatnam, Dec 4 (PTI) A teenager was killed as heavy rain under the influence of cyclonic storm Jawad lashed Srikakulam district on Saturday and more than 60 relief centres have been opened to lodge people from vulnerable areas, the Andhra Pradesh government said.

As Jawad weakened significantly and hovered towards Odisha coast, the north coastal Andhra districts breathed easy.

Though the weather remained overcast, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts did not experience much rain, data provided by the state government said.

Srikakulam district, however, received a downpour of over 11 cm, with the Tekkali revenue division recording the maximum of up to 5.7 cm at isolated places.

In Vajrapukothuru mandal, heavy winds uprooted a coconut tree that fell on a teenager Gorakala Indu (16), killing him instantly. State Fisheries Minister Sidiri Appala Raju, who hails from the district, visited the victim's family in the Palasa hospital and promised all help.

The Srikakulam district administration opened 65 relief centres where a few hundred people from vulnerable areas were lodged.

The Fisheries Minister visited relief camps in Palasa town and later oversaw the sanitation works.

District Collector L Srikesh Balaji visited Santabommali mandal and inspected the relief camps and the food being provided to the accommodated persons.

He asked them to be cautious and stay indoors till the storm subsided.

Meanwhile, the South Central Railway cancelled more than 60 Express trains on the east coast route on Saturday and Sunday in view of the cyclonic storm.

