Bhopal, Jan 15 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday ordered the removal of a woman tehsildar from her field post after a video surfaced in the evening in which she is purportedly using derogatory words during an argument with a farmer.

The CM has taken cognisance of the video of tehsildar Anjali Gupta, posted in Sonkatch in Dewas district, and he has asserted authorities must use civilised and decent language while interacting with people, a CMO official said.

"This type of abusive language will not be tolerated at all. Following my instructions, the tehsildar was attached to the district headquarters by the collector. Good governance is the basic mantra of my government," the CM said.

In the viral video, an angry Gupta can be seen shouting at a group of people surrounding her amid an argument over installing the tower of an electricity transmission firm's on a farmer's plot.

After the video surfaced, Gupta said the incident took place last Thursday and she had intervened because a farmer was creating obstacles in the erection of the tower.

He had earlier given consent and was supposed to get compensation but later started opposing the work, Gupta claimed.

Gupta said she had only responded to inappropriate words used by the people there, adding that the matter was resolved afterwards.

Meanwhile, the farmer, identified as Sunil Jat, said Gupta had come to his agricultural field in Kumaria village to resolve the issue but an argument ensued.

Jat claimed Gupta had promised him compensation since the plot had standing crops and blamed the electricity firm staffers for the dispute.

