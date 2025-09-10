Patna (Bihar) [India], September 10 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday congratulated NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan on being elected Vice President of India and hoped that he will work by taking both the ruling party and the opposition along.

Tejashwi Yadav said that no MPs of RJD cross-voted in the elections, showcasing the party's unity with INDIA bloc.

"I congratulate the candidate who has won the Vice Presidential election. We hope that he will work by taking both the ruling party and the opposition along, protect the Constitution, and run the Parliament according to the law...The Opposition raises the voice of the people, points out the shortcomings of the government, so we hope there will be no bias... There was no (cross-voting) from our side, our 9 MPs voted strongly for one side, we have remained united," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Radhakrishnan, the NDA nominee, was elected as the 15th Vice President of India after securing 452 first preference votes. INDIA bloc candidate Justice (Retd) B Sudershan Reddy received 300 votes, while 15 votes were declared invalid.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal congratulated C P Radhakrishnan and wished him a successful tenure.

In a post on X, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Heartiest congratulations to Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan ji on being elected as the Vice-President of India. Wishing him a successful tenure in service of the nation."

A total voter turnout of 98.20 per cent was recorded, with 767 MPs casting their votes out of 781.

Following the announcement of results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated C.P. Radhakrishnan and expressed confidence that the newly elected Vice President would strengthen India's Constitutional values and contribute positively to parliamentary discourse.

"Congratulations to Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji on winning the 2025 Vice Presidential election. His life has always been devoted to serving society and empowering the poor and marginalised. I am confident that he will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen our Constitutional values and enhance Parliamentary discourse, Prime Minister Modi wrote on X.

Furthermore, 13 MPs abstained from voting in the election. These include seven MPs from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), four from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), one MP from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and one Independent MP.

The Vice President's post has been vacant since July 21, 2025, after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his position, citing health reasons. (ANI)

