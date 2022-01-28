Hyderabad, Jan 28 (PTI) Telangana on Friday reported 3,877 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,54,976, while the death toll rose to 4,083 with two more fatalities.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Wife Tips Off Police After Man Films Her Sister While Changing; Accused Arrested.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most cases with 1,189, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (348) and Ranga Reddy (241) districts, the bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

Also Read | Beating Retreat Ceremony 2022: 'Around 1,000 Indigenously Built Drones To Form Part of Light Show', Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

It said 2,981 people recovered from the infection on Friday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,10,479.

Active cases stood at 40,414, the bulletin said.

It said 1,01,812 samples were examined today and the total number tested till date was 3,18,77,830.

The samples tested per million population were 8,56,470.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)