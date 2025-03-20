Warangal (Telangana) [India], March 20 (ANI): Six members of a gang, including a minor girl and a woman were arrested for kidnapping and attempting to force a minor girl into prostitution in Warangal district of Telangana, police said.

"The Warangal Police have arrested a gang of six individuals, including a minor girl and a woman, for kidnapping a minor girl and attempting to force her into prostitution," as per a Warangal Commissioner of Police release.

The accused have been identified as Musku Latha, a minor girl, Abdul Afnan, Shaik Sailani Baba, Mohammed Altaf and Mirza Faiz Beg alias Wadood. The police also seized a large quantity of ganja, a car, and cash from the accused.

According to police, the prime accused, Musku Latha, was involved in prostitution and had taken in the minor girl, who had lost her parents and provided her with shelter. Latha had been using the minor girl to lure other minor girls into prostitution, the release read.

The police stated that on February 11, the accused kidnapped the minor girl and took her to an abandoned house in Narasampet, where they forced her to consume ganja and attempted to rape her. The accused threatened to release a new video of the incident if the girl did not comply with their demands. (ANI)

