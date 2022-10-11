Hyderabad, Oct 11 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday recorded 85 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,38,696 till date.

Hyderabad district saw the most number of cases with 47.

A bulletin said 74 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries was 8,34,071 so far.

The recovery rate stood at 99.45 per cent.

No fresh fatality due to the infectious disease occurred and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 10,403 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 514.

