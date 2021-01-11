Hyderabad, Jan 11 (PTI) Telangana recorded 224 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total caseload to 2,90,008, while the death toll rose to 1,566 with one more fatality, the state government said on Monday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 56, followed by Rangareddy (26) and Medchal Malkajgiri (13) and Karimnagar (13), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on January 10.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 2,83,924, while 4,518 were under treatment.

The bulletin said 24,785 samples were tested on January 10.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 72,78,021.

The samples tested per million population was 1,95,540, it said.

The recovery rate in the state was 97.90 per cent, while it was 96.4 per cent in the country, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level, it said.PTI

