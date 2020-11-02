Hyderabad, Nov 2 (PTI) Telangana reported 922 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to2,40,970while sevenmore deaths pushed the toll to 1,348, the state government said on Monday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 256, followed by Rangareddy (56) and Sangareddy (44) districts, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 PM on November 1.

As many as17,630are under treatment and25,643 samples were tested on November 1.

Cumulatively,43,49,309 samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was 1,16,854, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 92.12 per cent, while it was 91.6 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/ institutional isolation was14,717.PTI GDK SS

