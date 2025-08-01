Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 1 (ANI): The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered 22 cases in July, including 13 trap cases, one disproportionate assets case, one criminal misconduct case, one regular enquiry, and six surprise checks.

According to an ACB official, "Twenty Public Servants, including two outsourcing employees/private persons, were trapped/arrested and remanded to judicial custody. An amount of Rs 5.75 lakhs was seized in trap cases of various Departments. In the Disproportionate Assets Case, Assets worth Rs 11.5 crores were unearthed. During the Surprise Checks conducted on RTA Check Posts and Sub-Registrar offices, an unaccounted amount of Rs 1.49 lakhs was seized.

Also Read | Reserve Bank of India Likely To Keep Repo Rates Unchanged in Upcoming Monetary Policy Committee Meet on August 6: Report.

During the period from January to July 2025, the Bureau has registered 148 cases. 93 Trap cases, 9 Disproportionate Assets cases, 15 Criminal Misconduct Cases, 11 Regular Enquiries, 17 Surprise Check and 3 Discreet Enquiries, trapped/arrested 145 Public Servants including 10 outsourcing employees/private persons and remanded to judicial custody, seized an amount of Rs 30 lakhs in trap cases and unearthed Assets worth Rs 39 crores in DA cases of various Departments.

In July 2025, the Bureau finalised 21 cases and sent Final Reports to the Government. Further, the Bureau finalised 151 cases during the period from January 2025 to July 2025 and sent Final Reports to the Government.

Also Read | Bihar Voter List Draft 2025 Released by EC After SIR Exercise: Know How to File Objection, Check, Add or Correct Your Name.

Director General, ACB, TG, has conducted a Half Yearly Crime Review Meeting on June 23, reviewing long-pending cases and instructing Investigating Officers to expedite their investigations and submit reports to the Head Office. DG, ACB, TG also appreciated all the officer for their good work. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)