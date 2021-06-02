Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2 (ANI): Telangana's Health Department on Tuesday barred six hospitals from admitting or treating coronavirus cases after receiving complaints from citizens over excess charges, mismanagement, and lack of proper attention.

According to a press statement issued by the Office of Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the Telangana government have revoked the permission granted to KIMS Hospitals at Secunderabad, Sunshine Hospitals at Gachbowli, Century Hospitals at Banjara Hills, Lotus Hospitals at Lakdikapul, Medisys Hospital at LB Nagar, and Integro Hospital at Tolichowki Main Road to provide treatment to Covid-19 patients.

"A total of 174 complaints, 166 complaints as on May 31 and 8 complaints as on June 1, were received against 113 hospitals. All these 113 hospitals are given show cause notices," the statement read.

"22 hospitals were barred from treating COVID patients, after completing the treatment and discharge of patients under their care," it said.

The notice further warned that if any hospital is found to be guilty of violated norms and protocols, a similar course of action will be taken against them.

Telangana has registered 2,493 fresh cases of Covid-19, along with 15 deaths on Tuesday, a report given by the State Health Department revealed. A total of 3308 people have also recovered in the state for the day.

These numbers have added up to make the cumulative count of COVID positive cases in the state to 5,80,844, while the cumulative number of discharges were recorded to be 5,44,294, as of June 1.

The lockdown in Telangna has been extended till June 10. (ANI)

