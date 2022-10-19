New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Several leaders of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which has now become Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), including former MP from Bhongiri, Boora Narsaiah Goud joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at its headquarters in the national capital on Wednesday.

https://twitter.com/BJP4Telangana/status/1582668713018290177

After resigning from the party on Saturday (October 15), Goud alleged that he was no longer able to perform his duties in the party and was not even consulted about the decision of starting BRS.

While talking to the ANI the previous week, Goud said that he could not perform his duties at the party and no longer knew its "agenda".

"As a politician, I was not able to do my duties in the party. KCR started Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) without even consulting or informing us. We only got to know about this through the news. So, we do not know the agenda of the party," he said.

He also said that he went through a lot of "pain" while deciding to resign from the party.

"I did not criticise the CM in my resignation letter. I only wrote facts. I have been through a lot of pain while separating from the TRS family. I was in TRS only because of personal relations or else I would have left the party much before," Goud said.

As per the sources, Goud had already met BJP Telangana in-charge, Tarun Chugh multiple times in Delhi. He also met BJP national president JP Nadda on October 14.

Goud is considered a popular leader in Telangana who also played a significant role in the demand for a separate state.

The sources further informed that BJP is connecting with the people in the state through its campaigns like "Palle Gosa BJP Bharosa" and "Praja Sangram Yatra". The party is presenting the people with its development schemes and the failures of the TRS government.

As per the sources, BJP is also laying special focus on the caste combination. The party is promoting leaders like G Kishan Reddy, DK Aruna, Jitendra Reddy, and Parminder Reddy in the state. Other than them, BJP State President Bandi Sanjay, Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman and senior leader Etela Rajender also hold crucial posts in the party.

Now, the inclusion of Boora Narsaiah Goud will impact the voters from the Goud community and will be a major boost to the party, sources said.

Notably, the development emerged when the bypolls of the Munugode constituency are slated to be held on November 3. (ANI)

