Hyderabad, Sep 19 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will be the chief guest at a public meeting on September 22 when Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar concludes his ongoing fourth phase of 'padayatra'.

The meeting would be held at Ibrahimpatnam here, a party release said on Monday quoting Kumar.

The office-bearers of state BJP and other leaders met here and discussed the ongoing 'padayatra', 'Basti Sampark Abhiyan', 'Parliament Pravas Yojana' and other party programmes, it said.

Kumar began the fourth phase of his foot march on September 12.

He launched his 'padayatra' from the Goddess Bhagya Lakshmi temple at Charminar here last year.

