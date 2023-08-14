Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state President G Kishan Reddy on Sunday called upon the people of the country to hoist the tricolour at their homes on the upcoming Independence Day, marking the conclusion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Reddy also encouraged the people to participate in a bike rally on Monday and Tuesday as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement.

The Union Minister said, "On the advice of PM Narendra Modi, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative has been taken up across the country ahead of Independence Day on August 15. I appeal to all the people to hoist the flags on their houses voluntarily on August 13, 14 and 15. We have been celebrating 75 years of Independence for around 1 year as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. It is concluding on August 15. I appeal to all the people to hoist the flag on their houses and be part of the unity and integrity of our country."

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi urged the people of India to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement from August 13 to 15 this year.

He also changed his profile picture on his social media handles to ‘Tiranga’ (Indian flag) ahead of Independence Day celebrations in the country on Sunday.

PM Modi said that the Indian flag symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity and urged the people to upload their photographs with the Tiranga on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ website.

PM Modi tweeted, "The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress."

"I urge you all to take part in the Har Ghar Tiranga movement between 13th to 15th August. Upload your photos with the Tiranga here... https://harghartiranga.com," he added in his tweet. (ANI)

