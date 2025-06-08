Hyderabad, Jun 8 (PTI) The bodies of six teenagers, who were feared drowned in the Godavari river in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, were recovered on Sunday.

The teenagers (13 to 19 age group) went for a bath in the river in Mahadevpur mandal on Saturday evening.

An elaborate search operation was carried out to locate them and the bodies were recovered on Sunday, official sources said.

State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Saturday directed the district officials to make all efforts to locate the teenagers.

