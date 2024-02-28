Suryapet (Telangana) [India], February 28 (ANI): An RTC bus carrying 12 passengers hit an auto on Wednesday in Telangana's Suryapet district under Mothey police station limits. A total of four passengers were killed. Three died on the spot and one passenger died during treatment.

The police reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the accident.

The RTC bus was travelling from Khammam to Mothey village from the inner pass and the auto was coming from Suryapet to Khammam, said an official.

The bus hit the auto under the flyover in Mothey mandal. 12 members along with the driver were travelling in the auto, confirmed the official.

Three died on the spot and one person died in the hospital undergoing treatment. The bodies have been shifted to carry out a postmortem, the official added further.

The petition has been filed and the case is being registered.

Further investigation is being carried out and more details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

