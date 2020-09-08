Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 8 (ANI): The Telangana Cabinet on Monday approved several bills, which be taken up for discussion at the Monsoon session of the State Legislative Assembly.

The meeting approved a number of bills to be taken up including the GST and Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management -2020 (FRBM) Bills.

The following bills were approved for consideration: The Telangana Abolition of Village Revenue Officers Bill 2020, The Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Bill-2020, the Telangana Municipal Act-2019 Amendments Bill, the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development-Gram Panchayats-Transfer of non-Agriculture Properties Act-2018 Amendment Bill.

Telangana GST Act-2017 amendment Act, the Telangana Private Universities Act amendment Ordinance-2020, the Telangana Disaster and Public Health Emergency Ordinance-2020, the Telangana Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Bull-2020 and the Ordinance increasing the retirement age of teachers in Ayush Medical Colleges were also approved.

The Cabinet also gave nod to the TS B Pass Bill, the Telangana Court Fees and Suits Valuation (Amendment) Act-1956, the Telangana Civil Courts Act-1972, the administrative expenditure of demolishing the old Secretariat and construction of the new Secretariat, the administrative sanctions for funds for the newly constructed Integrated District Office Complexes and the BC Commission's recommendations to add 17 new casts under the BC Category. (ANI)

