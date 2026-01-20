AcreRise Named 'Real Estate Developer of the Year' at the Times Business Awards-2026

PNN

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 20: AcreRise, one of Odisha's most future-focused real estate developers, has been conferred the "Real Estate Developer of the Year" at the Times Business Awards-2026, reaffirming the brand's leadership in transparency-driven, design-led, and compliant urban development.

The recognition comes at a pivotal moment as Bhubaneswar enters its next phase of infrastructure-led growth. Founded by Sashikant Barik and Sheikh Mairajul Haque, AcreRise has positioned itself at the intersection of foresight, execution discipline and long-term value creation--emerging as a benchmark for new-age real estate in Eastern India.

"This recognition validates our belief that real estate leadership is built on anticipation, not reaction," said Sashikant Barik, Co-Founder, AcreRise. "We don't build for current demand alone--we build for how people will live, invest, and grow five to ten years from now."

With 100% RERA compliance, zero customer complaints, and a legal-first development framework, AcreRise has earned strong institutional and customer trust. The brand has also received multiple national recognitions, including Outlook's Pillars of Viksit Bharat, Fortune India, Times Group, and The Big Impact Awards, underscoring its consistent performance and governance standards.

According to Sheikh Mairajul Haque, Co-Founder, execution remains the company's defining strength.

"Trust in real estate is built on delivery, not declarations," Haque said. "Every AcreRise project is governed by clear documentation, rigorous construction standards and timelines that customers can rely on."

AcreRise's growth strategy closely mirrors Odisha's structural development momentum. With Smart City initiatives, rising GDP contribution, and sustained infrastructure investment, Bhubaneswar is fast emerging as one of Eastern India's most resilient residential markets.

"Odisha's growth cycle is structural, not speculative," Barik added. "We are deeply invested--financially and emotionally--in shaping this transformation through developments that create enduring urban value."

The company's footprint spans South Bhubaneswar, Trisulia, Pandra, and Puri, selected for infrastructure readiness and long-term livability. Key developments include One World, a large-format township designed by Hafeez Contractor and AcreRise Azure, a boutique riverside project focused on premium living.

"'Keeping You Ahead' is not a slogan--it's our decision lens," Haque said. "Every choice we make is measured against one question: Does this keep our customer ahead in value, lifestyle and peace of mind?"

As Bhubaneswar's real estate market matures, AcreRise aims to play a defining role in shaping neighbourhoods that age well--legally, structurally and socially.

"The future rewards foresight," Barik concluded. "And that is exactly where AcreRise is positioned--building what tomorrow truly needs."

