Hyderabad, Oct 12 (PTI) Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday presided over an inter-departmental review meeting on implementation of Business Reforms Action Plan for ease of doing business at BRKR Bhavan, an official release said.

The Chief Secretary congratulated the departments for initiating various reforms with regard to ease of doing business which has resulted in the state being ranked amongst the top achievers.

He noted that as part of the reforms, particularly ease of doing business and ease of living, necessary changes are brought in the existing system of regulations to make it business and investment-friendly.

"Necessary steps should also be taken to improve access to information and transparency. It is also a good opportunity for the departments concerned to

improve efficiency in the functioning of their departments and improve public satisfaction," Somesh Kumar said.

He further said sufficient database of beneficiaries should also be created for user feedback exercise.

As the deadline for reform implementation is October end, the Chief Secretary asked the officials to ensure that the work is completed in a result oriented manner.

Under the current BRAP, there are 540 reforms pertaining to EODB, the release added.

