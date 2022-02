Hyderabad, Feb 7 (PTI) The number of recoveries continued to eclipse new COVID-19 cases in Telangana on Monday with 3,877 people recuperating from the infectious disease, as the state recorded 1,380 fresh infections taking the count to 7,78,910.

Also Read | Haryana: ‘Sabka Sath-Sabka Vikas’ Increased the Social Pension by Two and a Half Times in the Last Seven Years Under CM Manohar Lal Leadership.

The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,50,809, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Address in Parliament: Congress Crossed All Limits, Committed ‘Paap’ for Pushing Migrant Labourers into Difficulties During COVID-19 First Wave.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of fresh cases with 350, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (105) and Ranga Reddy (69) districts.

The death toll increased to 4,101 with one more fatality.

Active cases stood at 24,000, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.53 per cent and 96.39 per cent, respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)