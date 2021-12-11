Hyderabad, Dec 11 (PTI) Telangana on Saturday logged 188 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,78,142, while the death toll rose to 4,005 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 78, followed by Hanumakonda (21) and and Karimnagar (15) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

It said 193 people recovered from the infectious disease today. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,70,246.

The number of active cases was 3,891, the bulletin said.

It said 35,978 samples were tested today and the total number of samples tested till date was 2,89,91,423.

The samples tested per million population were 7,78,920.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were at 0.59 per cent and 98.83 per cent, respectively.

