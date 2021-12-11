Ajmer, December 11: Police officials have busted a honeytrap gang operating in Mewat region of Rajasthan and Haryana and arrested six suspects.

The members of the gang used to create fake IDs of women to lure men on social media and later blackmail them for money. The gang was also involved in the extortion. Police seized the mobile phones of the suspects, which obscene and tweaked videos. They were produced in the court, which sent them to police remand. Delhi Police Bust Honeytrap Gang Involved in Extorting Money, Arrest Kingpin

According to a report in The Times Of India, a resident of Johns ganj filed a report stating that he had seen an advertisement for a private job and he applied for that.

He was asked to visit a mall on Link Road and the company manager asked him to open a bank account, said police. After the youth opened the bank account, the manager took away the debit card, cheque-book, and other papers and soon transactions started in the account, he said.

Christian Ganj police started investigating and found that a gang was into online fraud and was extorting money from people. The modus operandi was simple as the gang opened fake accounts in the name of girls and women on different websites and called using random numbers for friendship. Whoever accepted the friendship and started chatting with the fake account operator, got roped in.

When the fake account operator would be confident that the victim had developed trust, he or she would ask for a video chat and record the video while talking.

When the suspects would get videos of the victim, they would tweak them and turn them into obscene videos and start blackmailing. The gang later asked the victim to deposit the money in the account of a youth, who was appointed by the gang and whose debit card was seized. Mumbai: Compounder Records Intimate Video Of Doctor With Her Boyfriend, Blackmails Her To Pay Rs 5 Lakh

Police said the suspects, Kuldeep (26), Yusuf (25), Mohammad Asif (21), Vakil (25), Jitendra (33), and Sarfaraj (19) were from Alwar, Bharatpur, Daruheda, Faridabad, and Mewat region of Haryana and Rajasthan. Police have not revealed the names of the victims yet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2021 07:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).