Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday congratulated Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella, promoters of Bharat Biotech for getting the Padma Bhushan.

Also Read | Railway Job Aspirants Found Indulging in Unlawful Activities May Face Lifetime Debarment, Says Railway Ministry.

In an official release, Rao hailed all those prominent personalities from Telangana who won the prestigious Padma awards this year for their lifetime achievements.

Also Read | Child Abuse Report 2020: Deaths of Black Children Up in COVID-19 Pandemic.

Rao congratulated Padma Bhushan (jointly) awardees Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella (under Trade and Industry category), Padma Shri awardees Darshanam Moghilaiah, Ramachandraiah and Padmaja Reddy for getting award under Arts category.

The Chief Minister also conveyed best wishes to the awardees.

Bharat Biotech is a globally renowned vaccine maker and its products include the one against COVID-19 'Covaxin'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)