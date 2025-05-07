Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 7 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday called for an emergency meeting with all officials concerned, at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Hyderabad (Telangana) to review all security preparations post Operation Sindoor.

Meeting reviewed all security measures to safeguard major installations and key locations related to the centre, defence and state government.

As per the Telangana CMO officials, CM Reddy personally reviewed the situation on war footing to ensure security and safety in Hyderabad and other cities, towns, and villages across Telangana.

People have been advised to keep vigil but have also been reassured that "the centre and state are working together for their safety".

Earlier in a post on X, the Telangana CM said, "As an Indian citizen first, standing strongly with our armed forces. The strikes against terror factories in Pakistan & PoK make us proud. Let us make this a moment for national solidarity and unity, and all of us speak in one voice - Jai Hind!"

This morning, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also met with officials to assess the security measures along the Line of Control (Loc) areas. He instructed the concerned officials to focus on protecting civilians and ensuring quick response.

"Held a meeting to assess the security and preparedness along the border/LoC areas. Emphasis laid on safeguarding civilian lives, strengthening infrastructure, and ensuring swift response to any emerging challenges," the Office of Chief Minister (J&K) posted on X.

This comes as Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Abdullah amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Operation Sindoor, which has been initiated by the Indian Army in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The Union Home Minister is also constantly in touch with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha and the Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF). Shah has instructed DG BSF to ensure all safety measures for people living in border areas. (ANI)

