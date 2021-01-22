Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 22 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar on Thursday instructed the officials concerned to expedite works on Sitarama project, which would turn the combined Khammam district as fertile.

The project should be treated and viewed as an important project as it would create a new 'ayacut' and with Nagarjuna Sagar Ayacut included, it provides water to 10 lakh acres, he told officials.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on Thursday at Pragati Bhavan on the progress of works of the Sitarama Project.

He said that the government has sanctioned Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme for Khammam district, which lies between the Godavari and Krishna rivers, to make it fertile.

"Water is available adequately throughout the year at Dummugudem point on Godavari River. Water can be supplied to the entire Khammam district from this point. Supply water by lifting it from Dummugudem by lifts and canals to Satthupalli, Illendu and Paler Reservoir," he said.

He instructed the officials to complete the survey for the remaining works on canals going to Satthupalli and Illendu and invite tenders. "Construct Aqueducts on Munneru and Akeru streams. Complete the canal works till the Paler Reservoir by June."

"We have no idea when will water is available in the Krishna River. There is uncertainty on this. If we do not get any water from the Krishna, make arrangements to supply water from the Godavari River," Rao added. (ANI)

