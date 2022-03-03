Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 3 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday held a meeting with Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Singh Tikait in Delhi.

Tikait also took part in the lunch hosted by KCR in Delhi and was received by MLC Kavitha. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP J Santosh Kumar was also present in the meeting.

According to sources, Chief Minister KCR is reportedly trying to hold talks with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal about an alliance of parties opposing both BJP and Congress.

KCR also met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar last month. He had earlier got in touch with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Further, sources added, "CM KCR is also keen to meet Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders."

The series of meetings came after KCR gave a call to Opposition parties to unite against BJP.Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana' last month said the meeting will expedite the process of political unity at the national level against the BJP.

Telangana Chief Minister had earlier hit out at the BJP and said that it should be "expelled" from the country or else the country will be "ruined". He also called for political forces to come together to "oust" the BJP from power. (ANI)

