Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 26 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday welcomed President Droupadi Murmu, who arrived in Hyderabad, at the Hakimpet Air Force Station.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundara Rajan was also present at the airport.

This is Droupadi Murmu's maiden visit to Telangana after assuming the office of the President. On this occasion, CM KCR introduced ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, other public representatives and officials to the President.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Telangana for her winter sojourn at Rashtrapati Nilayam from December 26 to 30.

According to President's Secretariat, on December 27, President Murmu will address the students and faculty members of Keshav Memorial Educational Society in Hyderabad. On the same day, she will visit Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy to address the Officer Trainees of the Indian Police Service (74th RR Batch).

She will also inaugurate the Wide Plate Mill of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) at Hyderabad.

On December 28, Murmu will visit Sri Seetharama Chandra Swamyvari Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam and lay the foundation stone for the development of tourism infrastructure at Bhadrachalam Temple under PRASHAD scheme.

She will also inaugurate Sammakka Saralamma Janjati Pujari Sammelan, organised by the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad-Telangana, as well as virtually inaugurate Eklavya Model Residential Schools of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs at Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana.

On the same day, President Murmu will visit Ramappa Temple in Warangal district where she will lay the foundation stones for the development of tourism infrastructure at Ramappa Temple and the restoration of Kameshwaralaya Temple.

On December 29, the President will interact with the students and faculty members of G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science (for Women) as well as students and staff of BM Malani Nursing College and Suman Junior College of Mahila Dakshata Samithi at Hyderabad. On the same day, she will visit the Statue of Equality at Sriramnagaram, Shamshabad.

On December 30, President Murmu will host 'veer naris' and other dignitaries over lunch at Rashtrapati Nilayam, before returning to Delhi. (ANI)

