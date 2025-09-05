Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 5 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to the entire Teachers fraternity to join hands with the state government for the reconstruction of Telangana state. The Chief Minister stressed that the proposed new Education Policy will bring many reforms in the education sector, which will help to rebuild the state, Telangana CMO said in a press release.

Speaking at the Teachers' Day celebrations on Friday, the Chief Minister said that he was holding the education portfolio for the revival of the key sector, alleging that it was completely ruined during the 10-year BRS rule in the state.

"Many Chief Ministers kept the Revenue, Finance and Irrigation departments under their control. I have been closely monitoring the education wing as an education minister," the CM said, taking strong exception to some opposition leaders' comments against him for holding an education portfolio.

"My strong counter to them is I am already reviving the education sector by introducing a slew of reforms," he said.

Telangana CM said that the previous BRS government made the promise of providing free KG to PG education to the poor, but it was not implemented.

CM Revanth Reddy said that teacher recruitment was also stopped in 2017.

"The People's Government recruited 11,000 teachers in just 55 days of coming to power. The last Government did not enhance the diet and cosmetic charges. The education sector has been promoted as a profitable business, and the Universities were completely non-functional by not appointing teaching staff. The famous Osmania University and Kakatiya Universities lost their glory in the last regime," he said.

Praising the teachers for playing an important role during the Telangana movement, the Chief Minister said that it was the teachers who took the slogan of Jai Telangana to every village of the Telangana region. The teachers also influenced the parents during the intensified Telangana struggle. The people's government is always proactive in addressing the teachers' demands, the CM said, emphasising the active role of the teachers in reconstructing the Telangana State.

CM Revanth Reddy also highlighted the need to introduce a new Education Policy for which the government has already constituted an official committee. "The efforts put in by the government are already giving desirable results. The enrollment of students in the government schools decreased in the past. After the people's government assumed power, enrollment increased by 3 lakhs. At present, 24 lakh students are studying in 27,000 government schools. The number of students studying in 10,000 private schools is 34 lakhs," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government teachers are highly qualified and socially responsible. Apart from giving salaries, basic amenities should also be provided in the government schools. The Self Help Groups were already entrusted with the responsibility of managing schools in the name of Amma Adarsh Schools. The government sanctioned Rs 130 crores for the management of schools.

Stating that education will only change the destiny of the students, the Chief Minister said that teachers should play a key role in making a bright future for the students. The CM appealed to the teachers to have mid-day meals with the children in the schools to rectify the mistakes, if any. "Let us all pledge to develop the government schools to compete with the corporate institutions," he said.

To improve skills, the chief minister said that the government was building Young India Residential Schools as the world's best model and also set up a Skills University to provide skills to unemployed youth.

"We have also upgraded 65 ITIs to ATCs as a joint venture with Tata Company. Young India Sports University and Sports Academy are also being set up to enhance the prestige of the country and identify the talent to promote the world's best sports persons. The teachers were also requested to identify and encourage those who are interested in sports in rural areas, and create awareness that excelling in sports will also lead to a better future," he said.

He said that another big responsibility of the teaching community is to create awareness among the students about drug abuse.

The government has already established Eagle Force to crack down on drug trafficking and ganja smuggling in Telangana, the CM said, asserting that the students' future is the Telangana future and the teachers' role is important. (ANI)

