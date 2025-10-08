Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 8 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday held a crucial meeting at his residence to discuss the Backwards Classes (BC) reservation issue, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, State Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Vakiti Srihari, and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Also Read | Indian Air Force Day 2025 Wishes: Celebrate IAF Formation Day With These Greetings, Messages, Patriotic Sayings, Images and HD Wallpapers.

The meeting focused on discussing the strategy and arguments to be presented in the High Court tomorrow, where the BC Reservation case will be heard.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka informed that the Supreme Court had dismissed the petition filed by Gopal Reddy opposing the state government's decision to enhance the OBC quota to 42% in local bodies.

Also Read | 'Footpaths, Helmets, Vehicle Headlights': Supreme Court Issues Comprehensive Directions on Road Safety and Pedestrian Deaths Across Country.

Vikramarka said that the Telangana government advocates presented all the facts in the Supreme Court, following which Gopal Reddy's petition was dismissed.

"In the Supreme Court, our senior advocates brought all things to the court's notice, and the court dismissed the case in favour of the state of Telangana," Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka told ANI.

Meanwhile, Telangana Backwards Class Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the Telangana government took the decision to enhance the 42 % OBC quota after a careful survey and mentioned that they have the support of all the political parties."We appeared in the Supreme Court today. We hope there will be a positive outcome in our case... The Telangana government took this decision after a careful survey, and support of all political parties is there," Prabhakar said.

Earlier today, Prabhakar stated that the decision was taken after a survey, following which cabinet approval was sought. A bill was drafted after it was tabled in the assembly.

He stated that the bill was made into an Act by the government, after which it was sent to the governor, and subsequently to President Droupadi Murmu. He said that the matter has been pending with the president for five months.

"After the survey, we obtained cabinet approval, then tabled it in the House, and then drafted a bill. We made it into an Act and sent it to the Governor. The Governor sent it to the President. It's been four or five months now... All of this is pending with the Governor or the President. We have conducted a caste survey. All political parties passed it unanimously in the Assembly," he said.

The Telangana Minister mentioned that as the matter is pending with the President, a case was filed against the OBC reservation in the High Court, whose hearing was postponed to October 8. He noted that a petition has also been filed in the Supreme Court, despite the matter being pending in the High Court.

"Some individuals filed a case in the High Court to stop this. The hearing took place in the High Court and was postponed to the 8th. While the case remains there, some are trying to work against it by knocking on the doors of the Supreme Court...We will get justice in the Supreme Court and High Court, and we are hopeful that elections will be held with 42% reservation," he said.

On September 26, the Telangana Government ordered the provision of 42 per cent reservation of seats and positions in local bodies for Backwards Classes in the State, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

In a letter dated September 26, the Telangana Chief Minister's office said, "The State of Telangana, which came into existence on 2nd June, 2014, was the outcome of a prolonged and determined struggle of people of Telangana to achieve the aspirations of its people. One of the cherished goals of the movement was the need for inclusive growth and equitable development, particularly of the marginalised communities."

In accordance with the Constitutional mandate of equality and social justice, the State of Telangana recognises the significant population of Backwards Classes (BCs) and is committed to promoting their welfare, inclusion, and equitable development. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)