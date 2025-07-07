New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has requested Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Mansukh L Mandaviya to conduct 'Khelo India Games-2026' in Telangana, according to the official statement.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the Union Minister to consider the possibility of hosting the National Games and other national and international games, along with Khelo India, in Telangana state in the future, as per the release.

According to the official statement, CM Revanth Reddy met with Mansukh L Mandaviya at his official residence in Delhi today.

During the meeting, the CM requested for allocation of funds for the development of sports infrastructure, training of athletes, selection of sports experts and other programs under Khelo India.

The Chief Minister said that it required Rs 100 crore to develop sports infrastructure, mainly the construction of a synthetic athletic track and multipurpose indoor stadium in Bhuvanagiri, a swimming pool in Rayagiri, a synthetic athletic track in Palamuru University, Mahabubnagar, a multipurpose hall in Satavahana University, Karimnagar, an Archery range and a Synthetic Hockey field in Hakimpet, Hyderabad, squash court, natural football field development and a synthetic track in LB Stadium, renovation of hockey ground in Gachibowli and a synthetic athletic track in Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, as per the release.

The Chief Minister briefed the Union Minister that the state government was already making every effort to improve sports facilities and requested adequate cooperation from the centre.

The CM also appealed to the union minister to organise at least two events in the Olympics to be held in the country in 2036 in Telangana and provide fare concessions in train travel to the sports persons who participated in national-level games like in the past.

According to the official statement, State Government Advisor (Sports) AP Jitender Reddy, MPs Mallu Ravi and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, CM Special Secretary Ajit Reddy and Secretary for Coordination of Central Schemes and Centrally Sponsored Schemes Dr. Gaurav Uppal are present in the meeting. (ANI)

