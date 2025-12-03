Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 3 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy underlined the importance of internal democracy within the Congress, asserting that the party's longevity is rooted in its ability to accommodate diverse opinions and ideological variations.

Addressing the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Executive meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, he said the Congress has survived for 140 years precisely because "there is freedom in the party," unlike several regional outfits that collapsed due to rigid, centralised leadership styles.

Drawing a vivid analogy with the plurality of beliefs within Hinduism, Revanth Reddy said just as people worship different deities based on their own preferences and life experiences, the Congress too brings together individuals of varied mindsets. "How many Gods are there in Hinduism? Three crores, they say. One person bows to Lord Venkateshwara, another to Hanuman, another wears the Ayyappa mala, and someone else follows Shiva. There are even deities to whom people offer alcohol and chicken. If we cannot have consensus even on God, how can we expect everyone to agree on one political leader?" he remarked.

The Chief Minister said ideological diversity should not be mistaken for indiscipline and emphasised that the party's strength lies in collective purpose, not uniformity. He told district Congress committee presidents that the responsibility they were taking on demanded maturity, cooperation, and a willingness to rise above accumulated personal grievances.

"From today onwards, a changed person should be seen in you," Revanth Reddy said, urging leaders to set aside minor personal issues such as lack of acknowledgement or past disagreements. What mattered now, he emphasised, was building a positive image, strengthening the organisation, and prioritising the party's larger goals over individual preferences.

Revanth Reddy also reiterated that good opinion and goodwill among party members were essential for organisational success, especially as the Congress prepares for upcoming electoral challenges. (ANI)

