Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 11 (ANI): The Telangana Congress has come up with another innovative ground campaign ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad on Saturday.

The party mocked the BJP, BRS and AIMIM through a cut-out, which showed PM Modi handling Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi as puppets tethered to the PM.

The Congress has repeatedly alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are B-teams of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The cut-outs have been installed in Begumpet and Hi-tech city, which are among the thoroughfares in Hyderabad.

The cut-outs also appeared at many places in the city just before Modi was scheduled to address a public rally in Secunderabad as part of the election campaign.

The cut-outs have been drawing the attention of motorists and passersby.

The advertisement portrays BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seemingly in control of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi.

The Congress' poll campaign has been captivating the electorate and political leaders alike in Telangana.

Prior to this, the Telangana Congress brought out a pink car and punctured it, as part of their poll campaign for the elections.

The act involved the BRS party symbol, a car. The party used a pink car on Friday as pink is the colour of the BRS party flag.

The car was coloured pink to highlight the alleged scams linked with the BRS.

While bringing the car to public display, the Congress party declared that the pink car was a visual representation of the scams and irregularities under the leadership of the KCR-led government. (ANI)

