Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 24 (ANI): Based on specific inputs, gold worth Rs 70,95,183 was seized at the Hyderabad airport from two international passengers.

As per the Commissioner, Customs Department, specific intelligence had been received about two international passengers concealing foreign marked gold, on flight number 6E 8462 from Dubai to Visakhapatnam, and then "the same aircraft has been under domestic run from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad".

Upon being intercepted and during the interrogation they were found carrying four pieces of cut gold on Friday.

The gold added up to 1.386 kilogram taking its value to nearly Rs 71 lakhs in the market, as per N Sridhar, Commissioner.

The smuggled gold has been seized under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

