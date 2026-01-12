Hanumakonda (Telangana) [India], January 12: An FIR has been registered by the Shyampet Police Station on Sunday against nine people, including the Shyampet sarpanch, for allegedly killing 300 stray dogs in Shayampet and Arepally villages.

According to the FIR, the sarpanch staff allegedly hired two people to kill the dogs by using a poisonous injection. Police have registered a case under Section 11(1)(a)(l) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, as per the law and BNS 325 (Mischief by killing or maiming an animal). P. Ranjith Rao, Circle Inspector (CI), Shayampet Police Station, spoke to ANI regarding the case.

Speaking to ANI, P. Ranjith Rao said, "On January 9, we received a petition from Adulapuram Gautam, Cruelty Prevention Officer at the 'Stray Animal Foundation of India'. In his complaint, he stated that nearly 300 dogs were killed by and with the cooperation of the Sarpanch, Vice-Sarpanch and with the help of Panchayat secretaries and two others. Based on the complaint, we registered a case under 325 BNS and Section 11 of the Cruelty Prevention of Animal Act."

The Circle Inspector during the investigation of both the villages claimed that nearly 1/10th of the dogs were killed. For the postpartum, the deceased dog's bodies were sent to the RFSL (Regional Forensic Science Laboratory). He also said that during the investigation, many residents reported dog bites and skin infections. After the investigation, through ANI, he requested the people to adopt other government methods, like sterilisation of dogs, to deal with such issues rather than killing them or other animals.

He said, "In the due course of investigation, we exhibited the place where the dog was kept, and we found that nearly 1/10th dogs were killed in both places, and we conducted postpartum of some of the dogs. And we send the bodies to RFSL, and in due course of investigation, people said that we are facing severe problems with dog bites and skin infection from the dogs. I request people to adopt other government methods like sterilisation of dogs and request people not to kill the dogs and other animals."

Further details awaited. (ANI)

