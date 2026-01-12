Bengaluru, January 12: The Bengaluru Metro fares as set for a 5% increase, effective from February 2026. This decision follows a recent board meeting where officials reviewed the operational costs and financial health of the network. The hike will apply to all lines currently in operation, marking the first significant fare adjustment in over a year as the city’s metro network continues to expand.

The Bengaluru Metro fare revision is primarily attributed to rising electricity tariffs and increased maintenance expenses across the growing Purple and Green lines. BMRCL officials stated that the adjustment is necessary to sustain the quality of service and manage the debt servicing requirements of the multi-phase project.

Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike

The new fare structure will see the minimum ticket price increase slightly, though the exact rounded-off figures for specific distances are expected to be released in a formal notification later this week. Commuters using smart cards and mobile QR tickets will continue to receive a 5% discount, though this discount will now be calculated based on the revised base rates.

BMRCL has clarified that the hike is essential to offset a projected operational deficit for the upcoming fiscal year. Officials noted that power costs, which constitute a major portion of daily expenses, have risen significantly since the last fare review.

The announcement has met with mixed reactions from daily commuters and urban mobility experts. Many regular passengers expressed concerns that the cumulative effect of fare hikes could push lower-income groups back toward private vehicles or congested bus services.

Urban activists have pointed out that while a 5% increase seems small, it adds to the financial burden of those who rely on the metro for long-distance daily commutes. Some have called for the government to provide subsidies for students and senior citizens to cushion the impact of the revision.

Currently, Namma Metro sees a daily ridership exceeding 8 lakh passengers, a number that is expected to grow as new sections of the Blue and Yellow lines near completion. The BMRCL is under pressure to improve its non-fare box revenue, such as advertising and property development, to reduce its reliance on passenger ticket sales.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The New Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2026 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).