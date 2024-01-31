Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], January 30 (ANI): An 18-year-old girl allegedly ended her life after the owner of a beauty parlour where she worked attempted to rape her, said police.

The incident happened within the Meerpet police station limits of Rangareddy district, they added.

Following the incident, a case was registered and subsequently, the accused was arrested.

According to the police, the deceased has been working in a beauty parlour for the past six months. On Monday around 3 PM, the beauty parlour owner named Murali attempted to rape the victim but got resistance from the victim.

However, unable to bear the insult, she made an attempt to end her life by drinking sanitizer. Immediately, the beauty parlour owner called the victim's mother and duo took her to Nakshatra Hospital. The doctor immediately gave her first aid and sent her home as she was fine.

Monday morning, around 10:30 AM, victim again regained some health issues and was immediately rushed to the hospital. However, she died on the way.

The parents of the victim have filed a complaint and accordingly, a case was registered and the accused was arrested. While the victim's family staged a protest in front of the accused beauty parlor. (ANI)

