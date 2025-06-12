Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): In a key political development, the Telangana government has formally allocated portfolios to newly inducted ministers Vivek Venkatswamy, Adluri Laxman Kumar, and Vakiti Srihari. They took oath on June 8 at Raj Bhawan in the presence of Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

According to the statement, the notification, scheduled to be published in a special edition of the Telangana Gazette on Wednesday, was issued under Clause (3) of Article 166 of the Constitution of India, in conjunction with Sub-rule (1) of Rule 5 of the Telangana Government Business Rules.

According to the order, Minister Vivek Venkatswamy has been assigned the Labour, Employment, Training and Factories portfolios, along with Mines and Geology. He is a senior Congress leader and former Member of Parliament from Peddapalli in the 15th Lok Sabha.

Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar has been entrusted with the Scheduled Castes Development Department, Tribal Welfare Department, Minorities Welfare Department, and the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens, and Transgender Persons.

He is an Indian National Congress leader and MLA from the Dharmapuri Assembly constituency, reserved for the SC community in Telangana's Jagtial district. He was elected to the Legislative Assembly in the 2023 state elections.

Minister Vakiti Srihari will handle the portfolios of Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Fisheries, and Sports and Youth Services. Srihari is the Congress MLA from the Makthal Assembly constituency in Telangana's Narayanpet district. He was elected to the Legislative Assembly in the 2023 state elections.

Earlier, the Chief Minister Revath Reddy congratulated Vivek Venkata Swamy, Adluri Lakshman and Vakiti Srihari, who are poised to assume ministerial responsibilities in the Telangana government.

In a post on X, CM Reddy wrote, "As new ministers about to take charge, Sri Vivek Venkata Swamy, Mr. Adluri Lakshman, To Sri Vakiti Srihari, My congratulations. To Shri Ramachandru Nayak, who is about to assume the charge of Deputy Speaker in the Legislative Assembly, My congratulations." (ANI)

