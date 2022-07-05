Hyderabad, Jul 5 (PTI) The Telangana government on Tuesday decided to conduct meetings by the revenue department officials from July 15 to resolve people's problems related to lands.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to this effect during a meeting with authorities, an official release said.

Revenue 'sadassulu' (conventions) would be held mandal-wise. Joint Collector, DRO (District Revenue Officer) and RDO (Revenue Divisional Officer) would participate in them. The local MLA would chair the 'sadassulu'.

A meeting would be held on July 11 at Pragati Bhavan, the CM's camp office-cum-official residence here, to deliberate on the proposed conventions, it said.

State ministers, MLAs and district collectors would attend the July 11 meeting.

