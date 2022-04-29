Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 29 (ANI): Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said that Telangana is better at providing its citizens with basic amenities like electricity and water than the state of Andhra Pradesh.

KTR was speaking at the inauguration of the 11th edition of Credai Hyderabad Property Show Expo at Hitex in Hyderabad.

While addressing the gathering at the Credai event, KTR said, "Recently, one of his friends who went to his native village in AP, after returning to Telangana, called him and requested him to arrange for buses from each village of Telangana to AP. "

"My friend said that there is no power, water and roads in AP. Send people to AP so that people living in Telangana will understand the situation in AP, KTR said. KTR further added that his friend felt better only after returning to Telangana from AP.

"A BJP MP visiting from North India said that he reached his destination, where he was to participate in a programme in Hyderabad within minutes. He said as there were flyovers, there was no problem of traffic while adding that he did not have flyovers in his state," he added. (ANI)

