Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], March 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Central government has been working continuously to assist the development of Telangana and said that the state is called the "Gateway for South India."

Addressing the event in Sangareddy, PM Modi said, "Telangana is called the 'Gateway for South India'. Work is being done on the electrification of railways. 6 new stations have also been made. These developments will have a spillover effect on the economy of Telangana and the surrounding regions."

The Prime Minister recalled laying the foundation stones and dedicating multiple development projects to the nation worth about Rs 56,000 crores from Adilabad yesterday in the sectors of energy, climate and infrastructure and mentioned today's occasion where development projects worth more about Rs 7,000 crores are being unveiled and foundation stones are being laid which include sectors of highways, railways, airways and petroleum.

"In the last 10 years, the central government has been working to take Telangana to new heights. Yesterday, from Adilabad, I inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crores. Today, I am in Sangareddy to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crores," he added.

"I believe in the mantra of Rashtra vikas through vikas of the states", the Prime Minister said, highlighting the government's working ideology.

He emphasized that the central government is working to serve Telangana with the same spirit and congratulated the citizens for the development works of today.

Stressing the centrality of modern infrastructure in the resolution of Viksit Bharat, PM Modi mentioned the allocation of Rs 11 lakh crore in this year's Budget. In an effort to provide maximum benefits of this to Telangana, the Prime Minister said, Kandi to Ramsanpalle section of NH-161 and Miryalaguda to Kodad Section of NH-167 will improve transport facilities between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

"Today 140 crore people are committed to building a developed India and for a developed India, it is equally important to have modern infrastructure. In this year's budget, we have given Rs 11 lakh crore for infrastructure. It is our endeavour that Telangana gets maximum benefit from it," he added.

Prime Minister Modi mentioned the doubling and electrification of Sanathnagar - Moula Ali route today along with six new station buildings.

"Today, Telangana has got a huge gift in the aviation sector. Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) has been established at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad today. This will be the first of its kind aviation centre in the country which is built on such modern standards. From this centre, Hyderabad and Telangana will get a new identity, this will open new avenues for the youth of Telangana in the aviation sector, this will provide a platform for research and skill development to aviation startups in the country, and will provide a strong base," he added.

With MMTS Train Service from Ghatkesar - Lingampalli via Moula Ali - Sanathnagar flagging off today, the Prime Minister stated that many areas of Hyderabad and Secunderabad region will now be connected making it convenient for passengers.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Indian Oil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline today which will carry petroleum products in a cheaper and environmentally sustainable way, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said this will give a push for Viksit Bharat through Viksit Telangana.

PM Modi is on three visits to Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar from March 4 to 6. (ANI)

